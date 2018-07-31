//VFD receives donation check from Cargill

City of Valdosta Press Release:

On Monday, July 30, the Valdosta Fire Department was presented with a $7,000 check from Cargill (formerly known as Southern States). The funds will be used for equipment and training for the Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force 2 team that is based in Valdosta.

“We try to have good strong relationships in our community and serve our community the best we can,” said Larry Tabor, Manager of Cargill Valdosta Feed Mill. “How better to serve our community than to give to the folks that help with search and rescue when people are in trouble. This will help with training when they need it.”

This is the first time the Valdosta location has donated funds after becoming Cargill from Southern States last year.

“Moving forward, this will be a yearly thing. We get a budget every year to do something in the community. As far as volunteering we also shut down the mill one day per year and volunteer out in the community. We also will be choosing odd days, not shutting the whole mill down, but having small groups go out and do something in the community.

Whether it’s time or money, Cargill always gives back to the community,” said Tabor. “This donation will aid us in buying equipment we will need for local rescues and possibly some deployment rescues. ” said Jeffrey Thibodeau, Special Operations Captain “GSAR is comprised of about 50 members and we have 33 more about to come on. That is a big task as far as logistics with personal protection equipment like helmets and gloves.”

Once the new members complete their remaining classes, all 33 firefighters will be added to the GSAR Task Force 2 team. Participating departments include Cairo, Valdosta, Lowndes, Tift County, Thomas County, Thomasville, Moultrie, Albany, Lee County, Leesburg, and Worth County.

Most of the work done by GSAR is on a volunteer basis. The team could be deployed for several weeks at a time, if not longer. In past years, the team has responded to natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Baker County tornadoes, the wildfires in Ware and Atkinson Counties in 2007. More recently, the team was requested during Hurricane Irma and the Adel and Albany tornadoes.

“Anytime these businesses in the Valdosta community donate money to us, it’s a blessing. Donations like the one from Cargill help relieve the financial burden or constraints we have on buying equipment. A lot of times we are requesting funds a year in advance and we can’t predict the future. If something happens to the equipment during a rescue we will need to replace it,” said Thibodeau.