//VFD announces temporary closure of Station 3 for renovations

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department has announced the temporary closing of Fire Station 3 located at 1611 Ulmer Drive, due to renovations. Engine 3 which is normally housed at Station 3 will be relocated to Station 1 located at 106. S Oak Street. The renovations to the roof and ceilings will start on Saturday, July 7, and are estimated to take about two weeks.

“Repairs are expected to be complete in two weeks, during this time we will continue to respond to emergencies in the area quickly and safely. We should still be able to get to people in a short amount of time and they should see no reduction in the quality of the city’s public safety services,” said Fire Chief Freddie Broome.

During this time Station 3 will be unoccupied. If you need assistance you can visit Station 1 or if you have an emergency please call 9-1-1.