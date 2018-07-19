//VCS to Host Stakeholder Feedback Sessions

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools will be hosting two community-wide sessions to receive feedback from all stakeholders on its 2018-2019 Consolidated LEA Improvement Plan (CLIP)

Who: All Valdosta City Schools’ Stakeholders including:

Parents

Teachers

Students

Board members

Community Members

Administrators

Support Staff

Business Owners

Citizens of Valdosta

What: The CLIP consists of several documents that will drive the school district’s work for the upcoming school year. These documents include:

Comprehensive Needs Assessment District Report (CNA)

District Improvement Plan (DIP)

Parent Involvement Plan

Foster Care Transportation Plan

Migrant, Title I, Part C, Identification and Recruitment Plan