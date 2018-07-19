//VCS to Host Stakeholder Feedback Sessions

Valdosta City Schools:
Valdosta City Schools will be hosting two community-wide sessions to receive feedback from all stakeholders on its 2018-2019 Consolidated LEA Improvement Plan (CLIP)
Who: All Valdosta City Schools’ Stakeholders including:
- Parents
- Teachers
- Students
- Board members
- Community Members
- Administrators
- Support Staff
- Business Owners
- Citizens of Valdosta
What: The CLIP consists of several documents that will drive the school district’s work for the upcoming school year. These documents include:
- Comprehensive Needs Assessment District Report (CNA)
- District Improvement Plan (DIP)
- Parent Involvement Plan
- Foster Care Transportation Plan
- Migrant, Title I, Part C, Identification and Recruitment Plan
Where and When: Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Valdosta Board of Education Office from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM-OR-
Monday, July 30, 2018 from 6 PM to 7:00 at the Valdosta City School Teaching and Learning Center on the VECA Campus