EventsJuly 19, 2018

VCS to Host Stakeholder Feedback Sessions

Valdosta City Schools:

Valdosta City Schools will be hosting two community-wide sessions to receive feedback from all stakeholders on its 2018-2019 Consolidated LEA Improvement Plan (CLIP)

Who: All Valdosta City Schools’ Stakeholders including:

  • Parents
  • Teachers
  • Students
  • Board members
  • Community Members
  • Administrators
  • Support Staff
  • Business Owners
  • Citizens of Valdosta
What: The CLIP consists of several documents that will drive the school district’s work for the upcoming school year. These documents include:
  • Comprehensive Needs Assessment District Report (CNA)
  • District Improvement Plan (DIP)
  • Parent Involvement Plan
  • Foster Care Transportation Plan
  • Migrant, Title I, Part C, Identification and Recruitment Plan

Where and When: Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Valdosta Board of Education Office from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM-OR-

Monday, July 30, 2018 from 6 PM to 7:00 at the Valdosta City School Teaching and Learning Center on the VECA Campus

