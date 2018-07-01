Valdosta Police warn of IRS Scams and Natural Disaster Scams

Valdosta Police Department:

As we finish the tax season and begin the 2018 Hurricane Season, scammers are constantly trying to steal your personal information. Several IRS scams to be aware of:

Natural Disaster Scam:

With hurricane season underway, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers that criminals and scammers often try to take advantage of the generosity of taxpayers who want to help victims of major disasters.

• Fraudulent schemes normally start with unsolicited contact by telephone, social media, e-mail or in-person using a variety of tactics.

• Some impersonate charities to get money or private information from well-intentioned taxpayers.

• Bogus websites use names similar to legitimate charities to trick people to send money or provide personal financial information.

• They even claim to be working for or on behalf of the IRS to help victims file casualty loss claims and get tax refunds.

• Others operate bogus charities and solicit money or financial information by telephone or email.

Help for disaster victims

Disaster victims can call the IRS toll-free disaster assistance telephone number (866-562-5227). Phone assistors will answer questions about tax relief or disaster-related tax issues.

Donate to real charities

To help taxpayers donate to legitimate charities, the IRS website, IRS.gov, has a search feature, Tax Exempt Organization Search, that helps users find or verify qualified charities.

Tax Preparer Phishing Scam

In one such scam called the “Tax Preparer Phishing Scam”, a bogus email asks tax professionals to update their IRS e-services portal information and Electronic Filing Identification Numbers (EFINs). The links that are provided in the bogus email to access IRS e-services appear to be a phishing scheme designed to capture your username and password. This email was not generated by the IRS e-services program. Disregard this email and DO NOT click on the link(s).

IRS-Impersonation Telephone Scam

In this aggressive and sophisticated phone scam callers claim to be employees of the IRS, but are not. Using fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers, victims are told they owe money to the IRS and it must be paid promptly through a pre-loaded debit card or wire transfer. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest, deportation or suspension of a business or driver’s license. Or, victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information.

Some helpful tips:

Note that the IRS will never: 1) call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill; 2) demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe; 3) require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card; 4) ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone; or 5) threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

When in doubt, citizens are encouraged to notify the Valdosta Police Department for additional assistance. Said Lieutenant Adam Bembry