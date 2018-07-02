Valdosta Police investigate death of child at local motel

Valdosta Police Department:

On Sunday evening, July 1, 2018 at approximately 8:47pm, Valdosta Police responded to the Quality Inn for a five year old male child who was unresponsive. Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Firefighters, and Paramedics responded to the scene where CPR was already in progress on the child by several good Samaritans on scene. Additional life-saving procedures were employed by paramedics who then transported the child to a local hospital. Despite the caring effort of the citizens on scene and medical personnel, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As is standard procedure in any case of this nature, a crime scene was established and a criminal investigation initiated. Valdosta Police Person’s Crimes Detectives, Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, and the Lowndes County Coroners office responded to assist in the investigation.

Through the investigation it was learned that a local family were guests at the local motel for a birthday party. The party consisted of approximately 25 people. The child was last seen sitting near the side of the pool approximately 5 minutes prior to someone noticing that he was no longer present. The child was then observed underwater near the bottom of the pool. 911 was called while several people on scene pulled the child from the water and began CPR.

The cause of death appears to be drowning at this point but Valdosta Police Detectives are working with the Lowndes County Coroner’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Medical Examiner in the investigation. The name of the child and the family are being withheld at this time until additional family members can be notified.