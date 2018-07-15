//Valdosta Police Arrest Three Teenagers in Connection with Vehicle Break-Ins

Valdosta Police Report:

On July 14, 2018 at approximately 1:24 am, a citizen residing on Plantation Drive called 911 to report multiple prowlers on his property and attempting entry into his vehicle. Multiple Valdosta Police Officers swarmed the area and initiated a traffic stop on a silver in color Chevy Cruze. Officers responding to the

residence viewed security camera footage from the home and clearly identified occupants from the stopped vehicle as offenders who were trying to gain entry into the homeowner’s vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered stolen property from another vehicle break-in earlier that morning on Winding Way.

All three teenagers were arrested and transported to the Lowndes County Jail. Daveon Reid,18, was charged with Prowling and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and Edmond Williams, 18, and Terria Burns, 19, were charged with prowling. The department responded to several vehicle break-ins the evening of July 13th and the morning of July 14th. These offenders are now considered suspects in those cases also.

“This kind of nonsense will not be tolerated and now these teens are looking at serious criminal charges with more probably coming. I thank the homeowner in this case who took the extra efforts to obtain a camera system which was vital in helping prevent further vehicle break-ins. We are seeing more and more citizens in our community investing in camera and alarm systems which clearly is helping reduce these types of incidents in the City of Valdosta”, stated Chief Brian Childress.