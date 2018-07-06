//Valdosta Police Arrest Subject for Burglary

Valdosta Police Report:

On July 5th, 2018 at approximately 0630am, Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 200 block of West Magnolia Street in reference to a commercial burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the business owner, who advised that someone had just burglarized his business. The business owner advised that he caught a subject shattering out his display window and stealing a motorcycle by pulling it through the broken window. The business owner attempted to stop the crime, but the suspect escaped with the motorcycle.

Multiple units responded to the area to locate the subject. A Valdosta Police Department K-9 was also deployed and began tracking the suspect in a westward direction. Within minutes, the suspect was located hiding behind a residence in the 400 block of JL Lomax Dr; while still in possession of the stolen motorcycle. The suspect, now identified as 34 year old Elliot Chandler, was taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident. The motorcycle was returned to the business owner.

Warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed on Chandler for:

• Burglary (FELONY)

• Criminal Damage to Property (FELONY)

• Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle (FELONY)

“Local businesses are vital to Valdosta’s economy and the Valdosta Police Department will continue to vigorously investigate these types of crimes. VPD additionally recognizes the great effort by all officers involved in the investigation and capture of the suspect,” Lieutenant Adam Bembry.