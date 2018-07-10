//Valdosta Police Arrest Man for Home Burglary

Valdosta Police Report:

On July 9, 2018, Valdosta Police Detectives were conducting a walkthrough of the neighborhood in the 1100 block of Alden Avenue as part of a follow-up investigation. During that timeframe, detectives saw a suspicious Caucasian male walking between some bushes. Detectives made contact with the male and while interviewing him, an alarm was dispatched to on-duty patrol officers to a residence in the area. When officers arrived on-scene to the alarm, it was determined the house had been broken into. The male detectives had stopped was identified as David Wayne Mayo who had property on his person from the burglary. Mayo was transported to Valdosta Police Headquarters, interviewed, arrested, and charged with Burglary (FELONY). Detectives are also investigating the possibility that Mayo may be involved in other burglaries.

“I am very proud of the work of my detectives and officers in this case who were out in the community, doing their job, being visible, and following up on other cases. Because of their diligence and the great relationship we have developed with our community, crimes are solved at record pace in Valdosta compared to other communities”, stated Chief Brian Childress.