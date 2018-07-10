//Valdosta Native Participates in World’s Largest International Maritime Warfare Exercise

PEARL HARBOR – A 2006 Lowndes High School graduate and Valdosta, Georgia, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

A Navy logistics specialist is responsible for working in supply and responsible for conducting inventory as well as distributing supplies throughout the ship.

Binion applies the lessons he learned from Valdosta to his work in the Navy.

“My grandfather was a great mentor to me and I worked with him for seven to eight years,” said Binion. “He taught me the importance of working hard and always doing my best.”

As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2018 is the 26th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The theme of RIMPAC 2018 is Capable, Adaptive, Partners. The participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes, gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations.

“During my time here at RIMPAC I was able to have some time to go hiking, snokeling and I’m enjoying all of the local attractions,” said Binion.

This is the first time Israel, Sri Lanka and Vietnam are participating in RIMPAC. Additional firsts include New Zealand serving as sea combat commander and Chile serving as combined force maritime component commander. This is the first time a non-founding RIMPAC nation (Chile) will hold a component commander leadership position.

“I’m proud of becoming a sailor and learning about the USS Carl Vinson, my first duty station,” said Binion.

Twenty-six nations, 46 surface ships, five submarines, and more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel will participate in the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise. This year’s exercise includes forces from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, the United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Binion and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“It’s important to always work hard, don’t procrastinate, stay positive and keep working toward your goals,” said Binion.