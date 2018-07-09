//Valdosta garden brings healthy food to local families

Courtesy of WCTV:

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Fruits and vegetables are growing tall at the Southside Community Garden and allowing community members to grow together.

The garden was started by Living Bridges Ministry. From the dirt to the plate, Valdosta families are able to try out their green thumbs.

“Anything you can harvest out of a garden is certainly fresher and a little healthier,” said Living Bridges Ministry Founder Darcy Gunter. “It’s a good family project as well. Every time the kids come out we try to get them involved, get them something to do, they can water, they can plant and harvest some of the things.”

The project is free and open for anyone to participate. Families can help out with the gardening and can then take home the harvest.

Tangilar and Myracle McLowery said they enjoy coming out and volunteering with the garden.

“I just thought it would be a learning experience for both of us. We’re learning but we’re also bonding, doing things together, family time,” McLowery said. “We love to do community things. This is a better way to get to know your community.”

The garden provides lessons for all ages, filling both plates and souls.

“If we can educate them further on what to do with it, they’ll be eating better in the long run,” Gunter said.

This is the first summer the garden is open. Organizers hope to eventually open up a produce stand to help create jobs, as well as healthy foods.

The group meets on Thursday mornings.