Valdosta Fire offers Grilling Safety tips ahead of the July 4 Holiday
City of Valdosta Press Release:
It’s that time of the year when the Valdosta Fire Department urges the citizens of Valdosta to be safe around the grill. According to Fire Chief Freddie Broome, July is the peak month for grilling fires. As we approach the July 4 Holiday, VFD has a few tips for you to remember: Grills should be placed well away from homes, decks railings and out from under leaves and branches. Clean your grill properly. When warm weather hits, there’s nothing better than the smell of food on the gill. The Valdosta Fire Department urges citizens to remember that safety is the key.
The Valdosta Fire Department offers these Outdoor Grilling Safety Facts:
- Propane and charcoal BBQ grills should only be used outdoors.
- Leaks or breaks were the factor in 11% of grill structure fires and 23% of outside and unclassified grill fires.
- Gas grills contribute to a higher number of home fires overall than their charcoal counterparts.
- A failure to clean the grill was the leading factor contributing to the fire in one –fifth of all grill structure fires 19%.
- Keep small children away from grills that are in use, they account for contact burns with grills.
For more information, contact the VFD at 229-333-1836, at valdostafire@valdostacity.com or on Facebook- Valdosta Fire