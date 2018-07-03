Valdosta Fire offers Grilling Safety tips ahead of the July 4 Holiday

City of Valdosta Press Release:

It’s that time of the year when the Valdosta Fire Department urges the citizens of Valdosta to be safe around the grill. According to Fire Chief Freddie Broome, July is the peak month for grilling fires. As we approach the July 4 Holiday, VFD has a few tips for you to remember: Grills should be placed well away from homes, decks railings and out from under leaves and branches. Clean your grill properly. When warm weather hits, there’s nothing better than the smell of food on the gill. The Valdosta Fire Department urges citizens to remember that safety is the key.

The Valdosta Fire Department offers these Outdoor Grilling Safety Facts: