//Valdosta Fire Department: Help to prevent home electrical fires

City of Valdosta Press Release:

Electrical failure or malfunctions of electrical equipment or wiring account for almost 34,000 home fires, on average, per year and result in roughly 440 deaths and $1.3 billion in direct property damage according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

Knowing and understanding the most common causes, warning signs and appropriate safety measures can help prevent an electrical fire in your home.

The most common causes of electrical fires are:

Incorrectly installed wiring,

Overloaded circuits and extension cords,

Defective or improper plugs, switches, and outlets,

Misuse and poor maintenance of lighting.

Warning Signs of Faulty Wiring or Electrical Systems

To prevent an electrical fire, learn to recognize the warning signs that indicate a possible wiring or electrical problem. We stress that you contact a licensed electrician immediately to examine and repair electrical problems.

If you experience any of the following issues in your home, it could be an indication of an impending electrical fire:

Flickering or dimming lights,

Switches or outlets that are hot to touch and/or emit an acrid odor,

Discolored cords, outlets and switch plates,

Repeatedly blown fuses and tripped circuit breakers.

Electrical fires are one of the most dangerous forms of fires due to how quickly they can spread and grow out of control. Being aware of some of the indicators or warning signs can help prevent a house fire. Working smoke alarms help save lives by warning occupants of smoke in the home. The Valdosta Fire Department has a free smoke alarm program that is available to residents within the city limits.

If you have any questions concerning electrical fires, smoke alarms, or cooking safety, please contact the Valdosta Fire Department at (229) 333-1835 or www.valdostacity.com/fire.