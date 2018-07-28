//Valdosta and Lowndes High Back to School Information

Valdosta High School:

On Monday, July 30, the school will be selling student season tickets and parking passes. The sale will begin for seniors at 9:00 am and last until 10:30 am, juniors from 10:30 until 12:00 pm and all other grade levels from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm. Season tickets will be $30 and include a ticket for the 2018 Winnersville Classic. Parking passes will be $35. These items will be sold in the Athletic Department located beside the gymnasium.

Valdosta High School’s Open House will be Monday, August 6 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. The 2018-19 school year officially begins on Wednesday, August 8.

For more information on these and other open houses and events related to Back to School in Valdosta City Schools, visit www.gocats.org and find the Back to School Information page under the “About” header.

Lowndes High School:

Lowndes High School Fee Days and Freshman Orientation

Students can purchase parking decals, lockers, and yearbooks. Prepayment is available online through the school website – printed receipts must be presented at fee days.

Tuesday, July 31: Fee Day

8:00 – 12:00 for 10-12 graders to purchase yearbooks, football passes, parking decals and take yearbook pictures, get club information, etc)

8:00 am – Seniors

9:15 am – Juniors

10:30 am – Sophomores

Thursday: August 2: IGNITE 2022! 5:30 – 7:30 pm

Freshman Orientation – Meets in the new gym at 5:30 – Students and Parents will visit their VIP teacher, learn how to use parent portal to view schedules, get information on clubs and extracurricular activities, purchase football passes, etc.

First day of school will be August 7.

For more information, visit http://www.lowndes.k12.ga.us/.