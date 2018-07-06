//Upcoming maintenance activities in Dougherty, Lee & Terrell counties

Removing vegetation from the right of way of Liberty Expressway near the Blaylock Street exit. The maintenance service contract for this section from Holly Drive to the Flint River is held by Trees Consulting LLC and work started in May.

GDOT Press Release:

Maintenance activities to manage vegetation on the right of way and preserve pavement are scheduled to begin in Southwest Georgia within the next two weeks. All must be complete 120 days after work begins. They are:

Lee County pavement preservation/crack filling

Sealing construction joints and cracks on SR 3 from milepost (MP) 11.99 to 21.64 on the northbound side and MP 21.64 to 12.13 on the southbound side. Single lane closures are permitted. Cracks in the road surface allow water to get into the road base and sub-base. Sealing the cracks helps reduce pavement deterioration. The $127,499 contract was awarded to Wall Asphalt Services Inc. and the proposed start date is Monday.

Dougherty and Lee counties vegetation removal

Removing vegetation from the right of way on SR 520/Liberty Expressway east and west from the Flint River to Ledo Road, including exits and ramps. All work around the interchanges will consist of pruning, trimming, removing dead trees and thinning to improve the appearance of the landscape. Single lane closures permitted if needed. This work is divided into two, $239,500 contracts, one for eastbound and one for westbound. The contractor is Georgia Power Co. and the proposed start date is July 16.

Terrell County vegetation removal

Removing vegetation from the right of way on SR 50 and SR 45. SR 50 begins at the Terrell/Randolph county line and ends at the junction of SR 50 and SR 45. The SR 45 portion picks up at that location and ends west of Wheeler Street in Dawson. Single lane closures are permitted. The $330,240 contract was awarded to South East Mowing LLC and the proposed start date is Monday.

These are maintenance service contracts, which are funded by the Transportation Funding Act (TFA) of 2015. The Georgia Department of Transportation uses the sustained annual revenue from the TFA to launch much-needed routine maintenance and capital improvements.