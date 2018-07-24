//Union Road realigning for I-75 construction

GDOT Press Release:

Union Road traffic at Hahira is scheduled to shift Tuesday to a new alignment needed for the reconstruction of the Interstate 75 interchange at Exit 29.

Union Road will shift to the east, closer to Hahira, and will cross state Route 122 near the NAPA auto parts store. It will tie in to the existing road alignment near the old Georgia Department of Transportation barn that is north of West Main Street. On the opposite end it will tie in just north of West Stanfill Street. The shift is expected to happen before lunch.

The realignment is needed for the relocation of the I-75 northbound ramps, part of the reconstruction of the Exit 29 interchange. Reames and Son Construction Co. Inc. of Valdosta is also reconstructing Exit 22 near Valdosta.

The Georgia DOT project scheduled to be finished in 2020 will improve traffic flow and capacity and increase visibility for drivers exiting the ramps. The interchange bridges were built in 1960 and the design is outdated for current and projected traffic.