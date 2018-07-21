//UGA SBDC at VSU Offers Workshop on Hiring the Right People

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at Valdosta State University will present Maximum People from 9:30 a.m. to noon on four consecutive Wednesdays beginning Aug. 8.

Registration for this workshop is $99 per person and includes all course materials. A special early bird rate of $69 per person is available for anyone registering before Aug. 4 with the code “Peoplevsu.” Corporate rates are available for groups of three or more attendees from the same company.

Sponsored by Guardian Bank, Maximum People will help new and established business owners and operators examine complex issues surrounding the hiring process and explore the components of hiring practices that result in an employee best-fit scenario. Course sessions include discussion on how to keep a good employee productive and happy.

Maximum People attendees will receive instruction on employment regulations at the state and federal level, qualifying an applicant, defining cultural fit, identifying personal and professional drive, observing human behaviors, tax reporting, employee performance reviews, and fundamental considerations when hiring for the first time. They will also be provided the tools and resources to develop an employee handbook.

All Maximum People attendees will have the opportunity to meet privately with a Small Business Development Center consultant to discuss any specific business issues or challenges they may be facing. This workshop is idea for individuals who are directly responsible for human resources management decisions.

Headquartered in Athens, the Small Business Development Center is a partnership between the University of Georgia, Valdosta State University, the University of West Georgia, Georgia State University, Georgia Southern University, Clayton State University, and Kennesaw State University. It is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the United States Small Business Administration, boasts 17 offices across the state, and strives to enhance the economic well-being of Georgians by providing a wide range of educational services for small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, including no-cost, confidential consulting services.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU depends on resource partners like Guardian Bank to provide small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to develop business strategy and improve performance.

The UGA Small Business Development Center at VSU serves the citizens of Atkinson, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Lanier, Lowndes, and Thomas counties and is considered an essential resource for small businesses in South Georgia.

Please contact Cindy Corgan, program coordinator with the University of Georgia Small Business Development Center at VSU, at cmcorgan@valdosta.edu or (229) 245-3738 to reserve a seat or learn more. Class size is limited.

Maximum People will meet in VSU’s University Center, which is located at 1215 N. Patterson St.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/business/small-business-development-center/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/

https://www.georgiasbdc.org/maxpeople/