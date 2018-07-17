//Two Thomasville Residents Plead Guilty To Possession With The Intent To Distribute Cocaine

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that Gina Curry age 35, and Ronnie Jones, age 37, both of Thomasville, Georgia, plead guilty on July 12, 2018, to possession with the intent to distribute cocaine in violation of 21 USC §§ 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(C). The pleas were entered before the Honorable Hugh Lawson, Senior United States District Court Judge in Valdosta, Georgia. Their pleas subject both Ms. Curry and Mr. Jones to maximum sentences of twenty (20) years, a maximum fine of $1,000,000.00, or both, a term of supervised release of three (3) years, and $100 mandatory assessment fee.

The facts contained in the defendants’ plea agreements revealed that on August 2, 2016, law enforcement agents spoke with Gina Curry, who informed them that Ronnie Jones, a/k/a “Dank,” stored cocaine and cash inside her home and that some cocaine was currently there. Prior to this meeting, agents had monitored a court-authorized wiretap on a phone used by Ronnie Jones. In so doing, agents had heard many calls regarding Jones storing cocaine at Curry’s residence or in which Jones directed Curry to deliver drugs to him or to his customer. The agents executed a search warrant at 1111 Roberts Street, Pavo, Thomas County, Georgia. Inside the residence, agents located $11,818.00 in U.S. Currency, 51.5 grams of cocaine base, 273.8 grams of powder cocaine, a Highpoint handgun and items indicating that cocaine base had been manufactured inside the residence and packaged for resale. These items included such things as baking soda, cups, mugs and baggies, all of which tested positive for cocaine residue. The weights and chemical compositions of the cocaine and crack cocaine mentioned above were confirmed by laboratory analysis.

“Cocaine and its evil derivative, cocaine base or ‘crack,’ continue to be major drugs of abuse in the Middle District of Georgia. My office and the Drug Enforcement Administration will continue to investigate and prosecute these cases to the fullest extent possible in order to reduce and eradicate the scourge of illegal drug use in our communities,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.