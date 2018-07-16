//Two men identified in deadly Valdosta house fire

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Lowndes County officials have confirmed two of the victims of a Saturday morning house fire.

Reggie Mcloud and David Washingtont Jr. died after a fire broke out in a home northwest of downtown Valdosta. It happened around 5:15 Saturday morning at a home on Sustella Avenue.

Mcloud and Washington died on the scene. A third man was brought to South Georgia Medical Center before being life-flighted to a burn hospital in Augusta.

Neighbors said it only took a matter of minutes for the home to go up in flames. Bob Kruger lives across the street and said he saw flames coming from the home and called 911.

Kruger said he heard two popping noises before seeing the fire.

“I look out the winder and see nothing but flames down one corner of the house. I grabbed my phone and called 911,” Kruger said. “By the time the fire department got here it was across the other side. It went up like paper.”

Neighbors said the streets was flooded with emergency personnel from the Valdosta Fire Department and Valdosta Police Department. Officials have not yet released the cause of the fire, but said it is still under investigation.

No new information has been released on the condition of the man brought to the hospital.

(WCTV)