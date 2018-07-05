//Two Late Goals Sink United in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Atlanta United fell to FC Dallas 3-2 Wednesday night in front of 17,298 fans at Toyota Stadium. Josef Martinez scored twice, notching his league-leading 17th goal, but two late goals from FC Dallas ultimately sunk Atlanta, snapping the team’s seven-game road unbeaten streak.

For just the fifth time this season in MLS play, Atlanta United allowed the first goal of the match as Reto Ziegler curled in a free kick attempt from about 30 yards out in the 22nd minute. Ziegler’s attempt rose just above the wall and snuck into the right corner, beating Brad Guzan to the goalkeeper’s left.

But Atlanta equalized before halftime as Martinez scored his first goal of the match in the 41st minute. Tito Villalba started the play along the right wing by dancing around Maynor Figueroa before streaking into the box. He then played a cross into the middle of the six-yard box where Martinez slid and hammered the ball into the back of the net with his left foot.

Martinez then put Atlanta ahead in the 73rd minute with a clinical left-footed finish. Miguel Almirón found space about 40 yards out and dribbled near the edge of the box before he played Martinez on. There, the Venezuelan timed his run perfectly, turned his hips toward goal, and unleashed a powerful shot toward the left corner that Jesse Gonzalez couldn’t stop with his right hand.

However, second-half substitute Tesho Akindele scored twice in the final five minutes to bring FC Dallas back. He equalized in the 86th minutes after Maxi Urruti flicked him free down the left wing. Streaking in alone, he beat Guzan short side. Two minutes later, following a corner kick, Akindele had a loose ball fall to his feet where the Canadian-born forward put FC Dallas ahead with a right-footed strike.

Atlanta United (11-4-4, 37 points) returns to action Saturday when it travels to play Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 7 at Talen Energy Stadium.