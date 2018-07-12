//Two arrested in Suwannee County kidnapping, robbery

Cheyenne Drymond and Shannon Stewart (Courtesy: Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office)

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after a kidnapping and robbery earlier in the month.

Officials say on the night of Saturday, July 8, a male victim was flagged down by a woman, later identified as 22-year-old Cheyenne Kelsey Drymond, at the Suwannee River boat ramp in Dowling Park. The woman claimed that she was stranded and needed a ride.

SCSO says as the two were talking, an unknown, masked white male, armed with a pistol, approached the victim and threatened to kill him if he didn’t comply.

Authorities say the masked man and Drymond entered the victim’s vehicle, forcing him to drive across the river into Lafayette County.

Officials say they ultimately stopped at Twin Rivers State Park, in Madison County, where they were met by another masked man, armed with a rifle. Authorities say the man was driving a green truck or van.

According to authorities, once at Twin Rivers, the trio forced the victim to get on the ground and proceeded to rob him of his wallet, cellphone and car keys before fleeing the area in the green vehicle.

SCSO says the victim was able to run from the woods and flag down a passing motorist, who called 911.

Officials say Drymond was identified as the female following an investigation, and was located and arrested for her involvement on Tuesday. Authorities say she refused to identify her two accomplices.

On Wednesday, 26-year-old Shannon Adam Stewart was arrested by authorities. Officials say he logged into Drymond’s social media account and deleted messages related to the case.

Drymond is facing charges of kidnapping, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Stewart is facing charges of tampering with evidence.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact Investigator Wayne Kelly at 386-362-2222, or at Wayne.Kelly@suwanneesheriff.com. You may remain anonymous.

