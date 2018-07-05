//Turner Center Seeking Artists to Create Works for Empty Bowls Fundraiser

From the Turner Center for the Arts:

Call to Artists:

The Turner Center for the Arts are asking potters & ceramicists to consider creating a food safe bowl or bowls to donate to its fight against hunger fundraiser event. The bowls will be part of a special exhibition of artwork on display at the Turner Center opening on July 30, 2018. Supporters who purchase the bowls will be served a simple meal of soup and bread at a dinner reception at the art center. They will keep the bowls as a reminder that one in four people in our community struggles with hunger.

All proceeds raised from this event will be donated to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

Bowl donations must be delivered to the Turner Center for the Arts by July 23.

For additional information please contact Bill Shenton at the Turner Center for the Arts: bshenton@turnercenter.org, 229-247-2787

The Turner Center pottery studio will also be hosting a free “bowl making” workshop Saturday, July 14, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. RSVP required by calling (229) 247-2787. An afternoon workshop will be added if the morning workshop fills to capacity.