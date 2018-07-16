//Turner Center for the Arts fights local hunger

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The Valdosta community is getting creative for a good cause. A pottery class at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is helping to fight hunger.

This weekend, Valdosta artists of all levels tried their hands at making pottery. Every creation is one step closer to fighting hunger, a struggle one in four people in the community is facing. The Turner Center for the Arts is trying to change that.

“Until people participate in something like this they may not even consider that we have the same issues in our community that people are struggling with across the United States,” said Turner Center Director Sementha Mathews.

The pottery pieces will be featured in a special exhibition at the center, opening on July 30. Each one can be purchased, with all of the proceeds going to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

“They’re creating something that someone else can actually use, and it will be a forever reminder that people are hungry in our community,” Mathews said.

The first year the center put on the event was in 2016 and $2,500 was raised for local hungry families.

After seeing the success of the program in 2016, Jordan Voigt said she had to come back.

“It was just amazing, the sense of community, helping others. It just had a really great feeling and I said, ‘whatever they’re doing, I want to be a part of it,'” Voigt said.

After the exhibition ends on September 10, the bowls will be used for a symbolic soup dinner to observe local hunger and help end it.

“Everybody comes together. If somebody needs something and you see somebody that needs something, we come together,” Voigt said.

“Art is really creating life, and we should be more involved with each other, we’re a community.” Mathews said. “We take our talents and our gifts and we share them with others.”

Bowls can be donated for the exhibition at the arts center before July 30. You can also contact the center to schedule a time to make your own.

