//Turner Center for the Arts brings the blues to life

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — The blues are coming to life at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta.

‘We Are the Music Makers’ is a new exhibit debuting Monday night. An opening reception kicked off to welcome the community to the new exhibit showcasing blues artists from all across the south.

“When you think about the blues, it’s part of our culture, it’s what made us,” said Turner Center for the Arts Executive Director Sementha Mathews.

The sounds of the South and the faces who made it are now lining the arts center.

“You can’t separate the South from the blues, it’s just a great time of our American culture, music culture,” Mathews said. “This exhibit allows you to get the stores behind the music and behind the people that created it for us.”

The exhibit features photos all across the arts center. The Music Maker Relief Foundation also provides examples of their music and background on each artist syncing up with your smart phone.

“[The arts center] provides an opportunity for people to come together, to talk about it, to remember it and to celebrate it,” Mathews said.

In Valdosta, the music scene is still growing. Local musician and owner of Goodtime Jr. Music Shed Alphonso Johnson Jr. is making sure it doesn’t slow down.

“Valdosta is a collective of different people that move here, coming from other cultures,” Johnson said. “So The Music Shed, what we’re going here is shed light on different genres of music because it is changing, it is growing.”

The Music Shed allows local artists from all genres try their hand and take the stage. Johnson said southern blues or not, it’s always important to remember who first paved the musical path.

“We come up with our own style, our own technique, our own spin, how we’re bringing it as musicians. But we learn from those who came before us,” Johnson said.

The Goodtime Jr. Music Shed puts on shows downtown Valdosta every first and third Friday night.

‘We Are the Music Makers’ will be open for the next six weeks. The arts center said it was possible through the $6,200 Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Georgia Council for the Arts project grant. The grant was matched by the Price-Campbell Foundation.

The grant is also funding the Music Maker Blues Review concert on August 11, featuring some of the artists involved in the exhibit. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Music Maker Relief Foundation which helps support struggling blues artists across the South.

(WCTV)