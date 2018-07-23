//“The Clock is Ticking” 7 Mile Swim Scheduled for Sept. 8-9

From www.tct7mileswim.com:

The 2018 “The Clock is Ticking” 7 Mile Swim Event (aka TCT7) Swim is scheduled for the weekend of September 8-9, 2018. The TCT7 Dinner will be held the evening of 8 September at 6 PM. The TCT7 Swim will be held the morning of 9 September, with opening ceremonies beginning at 7:30 AM. The swim will begin at 8 AM with the one mile event, and the 3.5 and 7 mile events beginning at 8:10 AM. Check for additional updates on this website and the TCT7 Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/657743721280248/. The TCT7 is a non-profit event where proceeds go back to a community (scholarships, local charities, etc.) that gave so much to a family when it mattered most. Centering around 17 year old James Eunice, a young man wise beyond his years, who impacted the community in ways that continue even to this day. The event is designed for participants to be challenged in both the water as an athlete and in life as a friend, family member, and neighbor.

Learn More about James.

All events will be held at the Lowndes County 4H Camp, 5000 4H Club Road, Lake Park, Ga 316366 on beautiful Long Pond. Click for map and directions. The Hampton Inn at Lake Park will be the host hotel, and there are special rates available through August 31. Special thanks this year to World Open Water Swim Association (WOWSA), who will once again sanction the event. We thank you for continuing the legacy of James Eunice, a young man who is still making a difference in this world.

** Anyone younger than 18 must have permission from parent or guardian**

Our Mission

Our mission is to provide a sporting event that inspires people to live wholesome lives, reach their potential and keep James’s legacy alive through supporting the James Eunice Charity Foundation.

Our Vision

To provide a nationally recognized sporting event that attracts swimmers from across the local area, state and country to partake in endurance competitions, food, hospitality, and fun; and more importantly, to inspire them through the example of James Eunice to live lives of utmost meaning and purpose. The swim event will offer a unique opportunity to provide a venue where they gather to enjoy each other, food, and athleticism, all to honor James’ legacy of a lifestyle that puts God first, others second, and self last.

Our Goal

Our goal goes far beyond athletics. Our team will provide an annual two-day event that brings people together by sharing great food, providing fun activities, and allowing volunteer opportunities during a professionally coordinated swim event – all in a climate where God is present. We desire everyone to hear the convicting stories of James’ faith, the Eunice family’s love, and a giving community – and to allow God as unhindered way in their lives …as He did in James.