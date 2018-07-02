The Braves Look Dangerous Through 82-Game Period

Atlanta – Through the 82-game mark, the Atlanta Braves have no intent on slowing down.

Atlanta swept the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, improving their record to 48-34. The offense can’t seemed to be stopped no matter what pitcher they face but middle relief costs Atlanta games or lets the opponents get back in the game. They better improve on that quick as they travel to New York to take on the Yankees tonight for a 3-game series.

The last time Atlanta won this many game to this point was back in 2013; the last time they made the playoffs.

The only team that can hurt the Braves are themselves.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/further-review/even-after-games-don-say-braves-are-halfway-done-yet/rv0cWaQdniiBXUCQRyXavL/

