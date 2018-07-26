//Telvin Smith More Concerned About Going 1-0

Former Lowndes Viking, Florida State Seminole and current Jacksonville Jaguar star is trying everything he can to get him and the Jaguars to the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars Super Bowl run was halted last year in the AFC Championship against the New England Patriots. It was close all the way to the end but anything less than last years run is unacceptable to the former Viking.

Smith has become the leader on the defense in the past few years and he’ll step up even more this year after the retirement of Paul Posluszny.

Smith has won a state championship at Lowndes, a National Championship and made his first Pro Bowl this past year. It’s safe to say he want to win and succeed at every level he plays at. The next thing is a Super Bowl win.

With Jalen Ramsey, Telvin Smith, Myles Jack, Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye returning, the defense is gonna be a nightmare for offenses this season.

