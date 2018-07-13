//Tebow Will Be Inducted To University Of Florida’s Ring of Honor

Becoming only the sixth player, Tim Tebow will be inducted into the University of Florida’s Ring of Honor.

Tebow played 4 seasons, won 2 National Championships and a Heisman Trophy as a sophomore while at Florida. Impressively, he won 35 games as a starter.

Tebow will be honored on October 6th when the Gators host the LSU Tigers. His name will be on a wall at Ben-Hill Griffin Stadium.

The other names he will be beside are Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/Tim-Tebow-to-be-inducted-into-Floridas-ring-of-honor-487922791.html