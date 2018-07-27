//Team Moody crosses supplies off back-to-school list

Airmen and families wait for the Back-To-School Brigade to kick off, July 25, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. With the help of Operation Homefront and the local community, the event provided Moody Airmen, grades E-1 through E-6, with school supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Taryn Butler)

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

By Airman Taryn Butler, 23d Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The Airman and Family Readiness Center (AFRC) hosted the annual Back-To-School Brigade for Team Moody parents, July 25, at Moody Air Force Base.

The free event provided school supplies as an outlet for parents to quickly equip their children with the items they need.

“Our goal is to help prepare children for a successful school year,” said Master Sgt. Kianta Asplund, 23d Force Support Squadron NCO in charge of readiness. “By providing the standard back-to-school items, we are helping parents financially by enabling them to devote those funds towards other things such as new clothes or shoes for their children.”

For Tech. Sgt. Sheminka Jordan, 23d Aerospace Medicine Squadron NCO in charge of dental support element, this centralized area to select free items was very beneficial.

“Even though I am a (technical) sergeant, I still have to pay for school (items) so it’s the little things that matter,” Jordan said. “Simple (things like) pencils, paper and book bags help out a lot, even though it seems minute.”

More than $5,000 in supplies, such as backpacks, paper, pencils, folders, crayons and glue were donated to the Airmen with the help of Operation Homefront and local stores in the community.

“The cost of essential items for school quickly adds up and unfortunately, some families don’t have the funds in their budget to purchase these supplies,” Asplund said. “Since we are providing the items on base, military members can quickly stop by the gym on their lunch break to get their supplies without needing to (go off base and to multiple places).”

Through this event, the AFRC is able to provide the needed supplies for families like Jordan’s, so they are able to give their children a successful start to their school year.

“Moody cares about the children,” Jordan said. “They are still thinking of us and willing to help however they can.”

(Editor’s note: The mention of the nonprofit organization Operation Homefront does not constitute endorsement or affiliation by Moody Air Force Base or the U.S. Air Force.)