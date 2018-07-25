//SW Georgia awarded $10.2 million in construction

GDOT Press Release:

Another $10.2 million in construction projects is headed to Southwest Georgia in contracts awarded earlier this month.

Two of the projects, one on a state route and the other on county roads, target driver safety.

The median openings on US 19/state Route 300 in Worth County will be reconstructed to offset, or separate, the left turn lanes from adjacent lanes. This will improve sight distance for drivers turning left, which could reduce angle crashes. Right turn lanes will also be constructed and/or extended at various locations. Extending the deceleration lane moves turning traffic out of the through lane, which can prevent rear end crashes. The $8.1 million project begins at the Dougherty County line and ends at Warwick. The completion date is Nov. 30, 2019.

Signs and striping will be upgraded at 27 locations on Cook County roads that are not on the state highway system. Worn road markings can make it difficult for drivers to see the limits of their lane, especially at night or in inclement weather. The contract amount is $260,908.61 and the completion date is June 30, 2019.

Other contracts awarded are:

Rehabilitating four bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks. The project includes painting the steel superstructure and replacing the bridge joints. The locations are SR 7/Seventh Street North in Crisp County and SR 520/Liberty Expressway (east and west) and SR 91 in Dougherty County. The contract amount is $664,705 and the completion date is July 31, 2019.