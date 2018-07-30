//Shorebirds nesting at record levels on Georgia island

Courtesy of WCTV:

By: Associated Press

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – Conservation officials say shorebirds are having a big nesting year on one of Georgia’s barrier islands.

Wilson’s plovers have built about 35 nests on Jekyll Island, and those nests contain an estimated 100 eggs total. Ben Carswell is conservation director for the island state park. He says that’s the most nesting activity seen on Jekyll Island in the past four years.

The Brunswick News reports Hurricane Irma may deserve credit. Carswell said Wilson’s plovers like to nest in dunes with sparse vegetation, and the storm last year stripped dense shrubs from dunes on the island’s south end.

Irma also may have helped oystercatchers by displacing raccoons. Tim Keyes of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the number of oystercatcher chicks this year could hit a record-breaking 60.

(WCTV)