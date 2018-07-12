//Sewer Main Repair / Road Repair at 1522 N Oak St starting Thursday July 12

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will be closing the 1500 Block of N Oak Street from Baytree Road (at Valdosta State University) to West College Street on Thursday, July 12. The Utilities Department will be performing a repair to the sewer main located at the 1500 block of N Oak St (1522 N Oak St). Once the sewer main has been repaired staff will apply concrete to the worksite (asphalt will be applied first chance). Work is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 12, starting at 9:30 a.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 13.

Detour signs will be in place to route traffic around the area, beginning Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Traffic control devices will be in place to inform motorist approaching the area during the repair. Motorist, as always, are urged to drive with caution and follow the traffic devises set in place.

For more information, call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592