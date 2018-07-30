//Sean Newcomb Almost Throws No-Hitter

Atlanta – Sean Newcomb was one pitch away from a no-hitter before getting a ground-out hit by the Dodgers.

Newcomb brought his best stuff against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday and improved to 10-5 on the year. He threw 134 pitches yesterday. That’s the most he’s thrown this season since June 27th against the Cincinnati Reds. It would’ve been the first no-hitter for Atlanta since 1994.

The Braves moved within 1 1/2 games of the Philadelphia Phillies with yesterday’s win and look to keep closing in and possibly pass the Phillies with a 3-game series against the Miami Marlins.

Newcomb’s next game will be this Friday, August 3rd, against the New York Mets. Maybe he’ll have the same success that he had yesterday.

More Info: https://www.myajc.com/blog/mark-bradley/sean-newcomb-sunday-almost-hitter-then-hasty-apology/hAPwmoIGC1PMz3SPxeImbO/