School Choice Window Reopens through July 11

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

It is the goal of Lowndes County Schools to provide as much choice to our residents as economically possible. However, the system must first meet the needs of students within the school attendance zones before allowing school choice transfers and accepting new tuition students. The growth of our system and the continuation of austerity budget cuts can make this extremely difficult especially at our larger schools.

At this time the system is accepting requests for school attendance zone changes and tuition requests – both for qualifying property owners and non-qualifying property owners – for the 2018-2019 school year. Parents/guardians have until July 11, 2018 to complete and submit a request.

More information and forms can be found on the Student Registration Page