//Save the Date: Chick-fil-A’s Annual Cow Appreciation Day is July 10

Chick-Fil-A Press Release:

Mark your calendars: Chick-fil-A is celebrating its 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Restaurants nationwide will offer a free entrée to any customer who visits the restaurant dressed as a cow. Chick-fil-A’s largest single-day customer appreciation event, Cow Appreciation Day, celebrates the company’s iconic “Eat Mor Chikin®” Cows.

Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit. Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume. Guests can visit www.CowAppreciationDay.com for more information.

The Cow Appreciation Day celebration will last from restaurant opening through 7 p.m. local time (check local individual restaurant listings for hours).

This year’s Cow Appreciation Day marks the 23rd anniversary of Chick-fil-A’s award-winning marketing campaign. In addition to the clever roadside billboards that made them famous, the Eat Mor Chikin Cows make an appearance in Chick-fil-A’s merchandise, point-of-purchase materials, promotions and advertising campaigns.

All free-standing Chick-fil-A restaurants will have an active Cow Appreciation Day Snapchat filter that will allow guests to share their experience with friends and family.