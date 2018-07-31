//S. Lee Street Closed for Culvert Repair

City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Engineering Department will close S. Lee Street from Milton Street to Griffin Avenue on August 6– 17th for culvert repairs. The work involves replacing corrugated metal pipes with a box culvert at Duke’s Bay.

The road will close on August 6, at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed for the duration of the repairs. Additional days have been planned into the project to allow for inclement weather. Traffic control devices will be in place to detour traffic around this area.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.