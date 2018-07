City of Valdosta Press Release:

The City of Valdosta Engineering Department will close S. Lee Street from Milton Street to Griffin Avenue, from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm on July 24 – 25th for culvert delivery. The work consists of delivery only. Repairs will not begin until August.

Traffic control devices will be in place to detour traffic around this area.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.