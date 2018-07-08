//Robert Carter Arrested

Courtesy of WCTV:

By WCTV

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) — A person of interest in the Deanna Shirey case has been found and placed in custody today.

Officials from the Thomas County Sheriffs Office have confirmed that Robert Carter was caught hiding under a bridge after a multi-day search.

TCSO’s Steve Jones confirms that Carter was spotted at around 3:30 by K9 teams. The bridge he was hiding under was on Highway 188 about three quarters of a mile east of the town of Ochlocknee.

This is a developing story, we will send updates as we receive them.