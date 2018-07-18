//Recap Of SEC Media Day

The University Of Florida and University Of Georgia were at the SEC Media Day in Atlanta early this week and had a lot to talk about.

Dan Mullen is entering his first season as the head coach of Florida this year. He previously worked at Florida under head coach, Urban Meyer. He wants to get the Gators back to the power they were at when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 05-08. Mullen has to find a consistent quarterback for the Gators. Florida has been on and off with several quarterbacks since Urban Meyer was the head coach.

Florida hopes to do a lot better this year than the 4-7 record from last year. They start their season off against Charleston Southern on September 1st.

On another note, Georgia is looking to get back to the National Championship this year in Kirby Smart’s third year as the Bulldogs head coach. They came off a last-play overtime loss to Alabama. Rest assured, they are going to be motivated this year.

Smart is reloading after losing Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Isiah Wynn, Javon Wims and Roquan Smith to the NFL. Jake Fromm and Justin Fields will be fighting for the starting position at quarterback this year.

The Dawgs look to be the favorite in the SEC East this year as some predicted they would play Alabama in the SEC Championship.

Georgia starts off their 2018 campaign against Austin Peay on September 1st.

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/UF-UGA-take-Atlanta-for-SEC-Media-Days-488477591.html