//Poor growing weather puts the freeze on Georgia’s peach crop

Courtesy of WCTV:

By Associated Press

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) — Freezing weather has shriveled Georgia’s peach crop, which could put the squeeze on growers for a second straight year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a similar hardship appears to have eliminated half of Georgia’s blueberry yield.

The difficult years mean shoppers in produce aisles could end up paying higher prices for a more limited selection of peaches than in past years.

Georgia peaches were expected to be on a rebound after last year’s freezes and other ill-timed cool weather that destroyed all but about 15 percent of the state’s crop. Blueberry farmers also expected a big turnaround for their fruit.

Georgia uses peaches in many of its marketing efforts, from license plates to movie screens. But California and South Carolina both produce far more peaches annually.

