//People’s Choice Voting Ends July 11

Turner Center for the Arts:

There are a few more days left to participate in a decade-long tradition! It’s the 10th anniversary of the Valdosta People’s Choice Photo Contest, where YOU get to decide the photos that best reflect life in Valdosta. Visit the Turner Center through Wednesday, July 11 to participate in the people’s choice voting process. Then, return for the Awards Reception on Monday, July 16, from 5-7 p.m., where Valdosta Mayor John Gayle and Russ Henry of Coleman Talley, our generous event sponsor, will award $700 in cash prizes! All of this will take place at the Turner Center, located at 527 N. Patterson Street.