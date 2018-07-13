//Pair Stopped in Lowndes County Plead Guilty To Distribution Of Cocaine

Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia Press Release:

VALDOSTA: Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces that on July 12, 2018, Miguel Angel Lebron-Santana, age 19, of the Bronx, New York, and Aneudy Ortega-Tejada, age 28, of Miami, Florida, pled guilty before Senior United States District Court Judge Hugh Lawson in Valdosta to Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

At their guilty plea hearing, Mr. Lebron-Santana and Mr. Ortega-Tejada admitted that they were traveling North on Interstate 75 on a La Cubana bus when agents from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted a search of the bus and discovered suitcases belonging to the pair containing approximately 40 kilograms of cocaine.

“I commend the diligence and good work of the Lowndes County Deputies and DEA agents who worked this case. Their efforts show that no matter how clever drug smugglers attempt to be, law enforcement authorities will find them out and bring them to justice,” said United States Attorney Peeler.

The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Julia C. Bowen is prosecuting the case for the United States.