//PAAC Identifies Valdosta’s Arts District with Street Banners

Public Art Advisory Committee (PAAC) members will hang banners on Saturday, July 14, to identify the City Center Arts District (CCAD), beginning at 10 a.m. in front of the historic Lowndes County Courthouse. Volunteers are needed to attach nearly 150 CCAD banners to the bottoms of the Main Street banners already affixed to poles throughout the Downtown Valdosta area.

The CCAD serves as the anchor of attraction for our community, defining a place where arts, culture and creativity improves our community’s competitive edge, attracts new and visiting populations, and contributes to the development of a skilled workforce.

The purpose of PAAC is to further the purchase and appreciation of public art and to promote its aesthetic value to the economic development of the community. The CCAD was established by the PAAC and approved by the Valdosta City Council in October 2016, becoming the first arts district in the city’s history.

The arts district follows the Central Valdosta Development Authority’s western, southern and eastern boundaries. The CCAD’s north boundary, however, extends two blocks to Webster Street to include the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, as well as its Hudson Pottery Studio and youth art education Annex.

Community volunteers are invited on Saturday to meet at the courthouse with step ladders and pliers to assist with the identification of the CCAD. For more information or to volunteer on Saturday, July 14, contact Sementha Mathews, Executive Director of the Turner Center for the Arts, at 229-259-3548 or smathews@turnercenter.org.