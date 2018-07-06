//One Killed in Brooks County Crash

Georgia State Patrol Release:

On 7/4/2018, at approximately 1030 hours, Cpl. Henry Batts #301 responded to a collision on GA 122 approximately one mile east of Pleasant Hill Church Road in Brooks County. A Cadillac CTS was driven by 27 year old Jonathan M. Garcia of Moultrie. The Cadillac was traveling west on GA 122. A Peterbilt tractor trailer, driven by 45 year old Gary Don Wooten of Douglas, was traveling east on GA 122. The Cadillac began to merge into the eastbound lane of GA 122 and struck the tractor trailer in the front bumper with its front bumper. The Cadillac came to an uncontrolled final rest on the north shoulder of GA 122 facing south. Mr. Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene and extricated from the vehicle. Mr. Wooten sustained an injury to his arm. Both drivers were properly restrained and airbags deployed in the Cadillac. Investigating Troopers are unsure if drugs or alcohol may have been a contributing factor. This crash investigation is pending toxicology results. Next of kin was notified for Mr. Garcia.