//Oldest Living Asian Elephant on Record Celebrates Birthday

VALDOSTA​ – On Saturday, July 14, Wild Adventures Theme Park is celebrating a milestone: the 75th birthday of Shirley, the park’s

Asian elephant.

Guests will have the opportunity to give Shirley their best-wishes and sign an elephant-sized birthday card at the park’s giraffe overlook starting at 11 a.m. Travelers on the park’s Safari Train will even have the opportunity to win a special painting from Shirley at 11:30 a.m.

“We are incredibly proud that Shirley has achieved this milestone,” said Chris Kilpatrick, Wild Adventures curator. “It’s very rare for an elephant with her background to live into her seventies, and we believe Shirley is currently the oldest living Asian elephant on record.”

Shirley was born in the wild in 1943 and was brought to the United States a few years later. After spending decades with different circus troupes and

appearing in several films, Shirley came to Wild Adventures for her retirement in 1994.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to

more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, the region’s largest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com.