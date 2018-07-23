//NFL Holds On The National Anthem Rule

The NFL and the NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) halted the National Anthem protest policy.

Last week, the NLFPA talked with the NFL on refining the rules for standing for the National Anthem. The Miami Dolphins came out last week and said they would fined and benched if they didn’t stand for the National Anthem.

Donald Trump jumped into the conversation on Twitter saying, “The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”

More Info: http://www.wctv.tv/content/sports/NFL-puts-the-brakes-on-policy-requiring-players-to-stand-for-the-national-anthem-488771811.html