Turner Center for the Arts:

The next Gallery Opening Reception is Monday, July 30, from 5-7 p.m., and will feature the visual impressions of Katie Dobson Cundiff, We are the Music Makers! interactive photography exhibit, the Empty Bowls “Fight Against Hunger” exhibit, the Southern Artists’ League exhibit, and the impressive East African Artifacts & Fine European Porcelain collections. This FREE event will be a great start to your week as you will be inspired by all exhibit offerings.