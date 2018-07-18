//New Statewide County Prison Coordinator

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

FORSYTH, Ga. – Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier announced the reassignment of Tommy Fountain to Statewide County Prison Coordinator, effective August 1st. As County Prison Coordinator, Fountain will be responsible for overseeing 23 facilities in counties across the state.

“Fountain has spent 24 years working his way up through the ranks and has shown outstanding leadership abilities in each position he held,” said Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier. “We are confident that he will continue to excel in his new position as County Prison Coordinator.”

Prior to beginning his career with the GDC, Fountain spent eight years serving in the United States Army at the European Command Headquarters and in the 3003rd Civil Support Detachment with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Fountain began his career with the GDC in 1994 as a Correctional Officer at Valdosta State Prison and was promoted to Sergeant in 1996 and Lieutenant in 1999. In 2007, he was promoted to Superintendent at the newly opened Valdosta Transitional Center. In 2011, he was promoted to Central Office on a Development Assignment as Assistant Transitional Center Coordinator and later to Transitional Center Coordinator, where he has served since 2013.

Fountain received his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Military College and a bachelor’s degree in Justice Studies from Georgia Southern University. He is currently enrolled in Command College through Columbus State University to obtain his master’s degree in Public Administration. He has completed the following departmental training: Professional Management Program (PMP), Wardens Pre-Command, and Corrections Leadership Institute (CLI).