//Munition inspectors essential to combat capabilities

Senior Airman Travis Nelson, 23d Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munitions inspector, examines 40mm projectile explosive shells, July 10, 2018, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. Munitions inspectors enhance Moody’s combat capabilities by inspecting and approving safe and serviceable ammo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver)

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

By Airman 1st Class Eugene Oliver, 23d Wing Public Affairs

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — In a secluded corner of the base, sitting behind a barbed-wire fence rests thousands of pounds of munitions in a place called ‘Ammo Country’.

Within these confines are the 23d Maintenance Squadron (MXS) munition inspection professionals who are responsible for a $54 million stockpile. With their inspection, packaging, and upkeep procedures, they enhance Moody’s combat capabilities by providing safe and serviceable ammo.

“Without Ammo the war fighting effort would not happen for the Air Force,” said Tech Sgt. John Beeson, 23d MXS munitions inspector. “All the way from pilots to battlefield Airmen, it is our responsibility to make sure they have the sufficient munitions necessary to get their jobs done.

“When a pilot drops a bomb, they expect it to perform,” Beeson added. “We are often the first and last line of defense when it comes to ensuring Airmen receive quality munitions.”

MXS Airmen are required to follow technical orders (TO) to complete their tasks, but munition inspectors have to take extra measures when dealing with explosives.

“Assurance of munitions reliability is essential to effective air and ground operations,” said Beeson. “Our shop performs continuous testing, analysis and quality assurance procedures such as serial number verification, structural damage examination and proper assembly. We can go from inspecting 100 crates of bullets to one Joint-Direct-Attack-Munition at any time.”

Munition inspectors have to follow detailed instructions and measures because the consequences of a botched inspection can result in a loss of life.

“Mistakes are unacceptable in this career field, which is why safety and taking the necessary precautions is paramount when dealing with any munition,” said Senior Airman Travis Nelson, 23d MXS munitions inspector. “If one of our inspectors fails to perform at their very best there could be loss of equipment, injury to personnel or even death.”

The goal of the munitions flight is provide serviceable ammo and ensure confidence for their customers.

“It’s very important to have serviceable munitions to train with on a day to day basis,” said 1st Lt. Laney Schol, 74th Fighter Squadron A-10C Thunderbolt II pilot. “We can’t train to deploy without ammo and training is where we build the confidence to complete our mission downrange.”

The reward of having customers confident and dependent on their services like Schol makes their hazardous mission gratifying.

\ “It feels good to know that when we do our jobs correctly that Moody’s Airmen will be able to train to complete their missions downrange,” said Nelson. “When we inspect ammo we understand the responsibility that comes with it and that pushes us to do even better.”