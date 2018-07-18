//Motorcycle Stunt Shows Come to Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. – Two motorcycle stunt teams are joining forces for 10 days of heart-pounding shows at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga.

“Team FMX and the Fearless Flores Family perform tricks and stunts that are simply awe-inspiring,” said Adam Floyd, public relations manager. “These shows are going to be intense.”

Team FMX and the Fearless Flores Family, featuring the Globe of Death, will present daily performance from July 19 through July 28 at the All-Star Amphitheater.

Travis Willis and Team FMX have taken their extreme motorcycle stunt show across the country and have appeared on “American Choppers,” TNN and the Speed Channel. Team FMX has also competed and placed in the X-Games and the Moto-X World Championship.

The Fearless Flores Family brought the Globe of Death to new heights during Season 6 of “America’s Got Talent,” making it all the way to the quarterfinals. Now, these ninth and tenth generation daredevils perform all over the country.

The Team FMX and Fearless Flores Family stunt shows are included with park admission or a season pass. For more information and show times, visit WildAdventures.com.

Now open daily through July 31, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the Top 30 Waterparks in the country by U.S. News and World Report.