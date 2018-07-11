//“Moonlight Madness” Comes to Wild Adventures

Wild Adventures Press Release:

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. is lighting up the sky with fireworks, extending park hours and offering discounted evening tickets for eight days during “Moonlight Madness.”

“‘Moonlight Madness’ is a chance for our guests to beat the heat, play under the stars, enjoy fantastic fireworks displays and visit in the evenings for almost half the price of general admission,” said Patrick Pearson, marketing director.

“Moonlight Madness” runs from July 21 through July 28 at Wild Adventures, with extended park hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Wild Adventures will also offer a discounted after 5 p.m. ticket for $24.99 during “Moonlight Madness.”

Each day of “Moonlight Madness” will conclude with a fireworks spectacular.

“Moonlight Madness” will also include the final “Splash Island Nights” event of the summer on July 27. Splash Island Waterpark will stay open until 10 p.m. with a dance party hosted by DJ Lee and discounted food offerings.

For more information about “Moonlight Madness,” visit WildAdventures.com.

For more information about "Moonlight Madness," visit WildAdventures.com.